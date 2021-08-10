Cancel
Stephen Colbert says he got ‘disinvited’ from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party: ‘I didn’t f***ing go’

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

US Talk show Stephen Colbert host has revealed he got bumped from the guest-list of former US president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, declaring bluntly “I didn’t f***ing go.”

Obama’s celebration plans originally included 500 guests and 200 staff at a large outdoor party on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard - a 29-acre estate, worth $11.45 million.

However, thanks to rising Covid cases nationwide due to the Delta variant, those grand plans had to be scaled back.

Though there was speculation that US talk show host Stephen Colbert made the cut, with the The New York Times reporting that he was among the some of the lucky celebrity guests who also attended the bash.

But, Colbert used his monologue in Monday’s (August 9) episode of his talk show to shut down those rumours once and for all.

To begin with, he covered the details of Barack’s birthday bash being scaled back.

“Given the whole pandemic thing, and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit was maybe not the wisest choice,” he joked.

“So Obama scaled back the guest list for his party. He was forced to limit his invites to his closest Beyoncé’s”

He then answered the question everyone wanted to know, he said: “I know what you’re thinking ‘So Steve, what was the party like?’”

To which the comedian answered: “I don’t know. I didn’t f***ing go.”

“In the massive scaling back, I got massively scaled,” Colbert added.

Well, there you have it - straight from the horse’s mouth.

Colbert also added some context as to why there may have been confusion around him attending Obama’s party.

He explained how he still travelled to the Massachusetts area over the weekend.

“We had the flight, we had the hotel, so Evie wondered if we could still go to Martha’s Vineyard, and since it was all non-refundable, I said: ‘Yes, we can.’”

Colbert later jested about being “disinvited” from the party as he said: “It just goes to show kids, that if you work hard, put in your time, and get to be the number one show in late-night television, you too can get disinvited from the cool kids party.”

