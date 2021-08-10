AMD RX 6600XT review: A sad trombone noise of a “$379” 2021 GPU
In a traditional PC hardware cycle, AMD's new RX 6600XT could have been a welcome stopgap for a budget audience. Over the years, we've regularly seen this kind of GPU from both major GPU manufacturers. Those companies regularly turn down some specs, repurpose sub-optimal chips, and get a moderately priced option to follow their biggest kahunas for anybody tiptoeing into solid 1080p or 1440p gaming options on PC.
