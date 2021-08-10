AMD RX 6600XT review: A sad trombone noise of a “$379” 2021 GPU

Struggling to find a graphics card in these silicon-starved times? AMD may suggest that, with the new Ryzen 7 5700G, you might not necessarily need one for PC gaming today. AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs have been very well received, though, like every other manufacturer of processors and graphics cards, AMD has been affected by wider semiconductor market issues. Limited supply meant that production priority was given to the high end chips in both the red team's CPU and GPU stacks. That means we haven't seen any really affordable Zen 3 based processors, at least not in the retail market.