Taco Bell and Nando’s among restaurants offering free food to A Level students on results day

Getting good A Level grades helps students progress with the next stages of their lives, whether that is at university or in a new job.

But perhaps the biggest motivating factor for revising hard over the spring and summer is benefitting from all the free stuff big brands give away on results day.

This year is no different and numerous restaurants are offering students free munch regardless of their grades so they can toast the occasion in style.

Mexican food chain Taco Bell is offering a free taco for anyone receiving their results with no other purchase necessary.

Meanwhile, chicken aficionados can enjoy £7 worth of food from Nando’s which equates to a free 1/4 chicken or starter.

Frankie and Benny’s are also joining in with the results day giveaways and are offering a free whole pizza across 10-12 August.

While those with a sweet tooth can enjoy precisely three churros from Las Iguanas.

There’s more.

Students can cop a free dessert at Café Rouge for picking up their results. There are also offers taking place at Bella Italia, Chiquito and, Pizza Express - which is giving away free dough balls, no less.

It seems clear that taking an exam pays more dividends than you might expect. Excuse us while we quickly enrol in an extra A Level in time for next year’s freebies.