What do holidays mean to physicists in the 21st century?

Quantum artificial intelligence (“QAI”) is revolutionizing computing because it is not limited to the binary nature of conventional computer bits (which must have a value of zero or one), as quantum bits can be zero, one, or both simultaneously. Quantum materials effectively introduce superposition, which radically enhances computations. It is considered explosive for commercial purposes, with governments (China) and major corporations (Google) spending billions for first mover advantages. My objective with this short piece is to highlight that the philosophical implications could be similarly profound. The general observation is that the results and architecture of QAI shed light on classic rationalist claims. In fact, it is the commercial furor around cryptology with virtually immediate solutions that draws attention to Spinoza’s monism. More specifically, I suggest that the mechanics of accentuating AI, with the introduction of quantum uncertainty, can be viewed as a kind of Parallelism in practice, resurrecting his controversial doctrine. Reflecting Spinoza’s rejection of dualism and any interaction between mind and body, there is no causal relationship between the use of superposition and the revolutionary computational results.