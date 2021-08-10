Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review: Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a Modern Triumph for a Nostalgic Genre

By Graham Russell
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe card game RPG is back! Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle brings back a formula that had its heyday two decades ago, and it does it with a nuanced understanding of what makes the best of those games work. With the card game genre moving more and more toward free-to-play multiplayer services, a solid single-player experience is rare. So it’s great that Champion’s Battle nails it in so many ways.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Card Games#Single Player Games#Hearthstone#Dragoncraft#Havencraft#Runecraft#Swordcraft#Bloodcraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Dragon Ball Super CG Set Includes More SPRs & Campaign Rare

It's an exciting time for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We're right around the corner from the next expansion, Cross Spirits, which will begin to debut at pre-release events one week from now, with the major release going down on August 13th, 2021. Cross Spirits is the fifth set in the Unison Warrior block and the very first set in the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. However, Bandai is clearly looking ahead, as they have now updated their website with information regarding the seventh set in the Unison Warrior block. This untitled set features an intriguing change of pace. Let's take a look at the details.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Volta-X Review – Fast-Paced, Colourful Battles

Volta-X is a strategy game with plenty of action and casual battles that involve cute animals, colorful robots, and lots of loadout combinations to try. It may not captivate players with a compelling storyline, but its eye-catching character design and simple-to-understand instructions make it a welcoming experience. Strangely, the game decided to make most of its playable content online, but if you stay connected then you’re going to have a good time. The real-time strategy of the game poses a good challenge, and players of all skill levels will feel engaged with the battle even if they may not be staying for the plot.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Modern Warships: Sea Battle Online Beginners Guide and Tips

Modern Warships: Sea Battle Online is an Action game released by Cube Software to be downloaded for free on Android and iOS. The game consists of naval warfare comprising of players battling it out against each other or offline with weapons in the form of warships. Developed by only two people, the game has already become very popular. Refer to this Modern Warships: Sea Battle Online Beginners Guide for tips, tricks, and strategies to be an expert player in the game.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series review

Setting out to prove that less is more, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series demonstrates that you don’t need extra frills to win. All you need is a gaming mouse built for speed. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Two-minute review. The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series may look like an...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Pokemon UNITE Review: A Unique Fast-Paced Take on The MOBA Genre

With the MOBA genre still standing on the relevant side of every gamer’s conversations due to the immense popularity of League of Legends and DOTA 2, it seems that every company is still willing to join in on the trend… only to fail miserably such as the likes of Heroes of the Storm, Paragon, and Infinite Crisis.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Godzilla Battle Line Review

To the many fans of the Godzilla Franchise, a game of this type seems like a genius idea. Kaiju duking it with gameplay reminiscent of the strategy flash game age of war. Beyond the game’s great IP, this title unfortunately has nothing else going for it. The question is, where does TOHO games Godzilla Battle Line go wrong?
Video GamesSiliconera

New Blue Reflection: Second Light Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Koei Tecmo offered another look at Blue Reflections: Second Light gameplay. There’s a whole new trailer. It hints at what building relationships with other characters will be like, some of the activities people can encounter, and battles. It also hints that something dangerous is brewing. The video both sets up...
Video GamesSiliconera

Blaster Master Zero 3 Builds on a Strong Foundation

Blaster Master Zero 3 is one of those games where it takes everything people appreciated about the original and doubles down on it. You liked working to help Eve and Fred? You’ll be striving to reach and save them again. Enjoy platforming in G-SOPHIA SV? That’s still here. Think all the different gun types are cool? All of them are around from the very start. You want a challenge? Well, I certainly think this one feels harder.
Video GamesSiliconera

Preview: Tales of Arise Sets a New, Darker Tone

Tales of Arise is something of a reinvention for the franchise. Bandai Namco’s long-running RPG series has focused on a bright nostalgia surrounding its action-based battles, and feeling like older games has felt like something of an asset. But at this point? It definitely needed a new coat of paint. We’ve spent a few hours playing the game’s opening chapter, and you can definitely feel the dawn of a new Tales era.
Video GamesSiliconera

Cait Sith Is Still Rocking the Cap and Boots in SMT V

The cat returns. The latest Shin Megami Tensei V video involves a famous feline. As promised, Cait Sith will return in SMT V. Though, even before this official confirmation, the character showed up as an opponent in some other demons’ videos. After the video’s initial summoning, we see lots of...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

While Shadowverse may not have the same name recognition of other card titles, since its release in 2016 it’s held a strong presence on both PC and mobile with Hearthstone-esque style of gameplay as an array of beautiful cards are pitted against two players on a field representing themed decks. What set the IP apart from other games of this style is its evolution mechanic, which grant bonuses at any time the player feels they want to initiate the function to turn cards into buffed up versions of themselves. In addition to having a story coincide with the cards in a dark fantasy matter, Shadowverse felt whole, engaging, and consistently fresh with its frequent updates that’s kept the game and community alive and well for so long. Since then, the IP has continued to grow and taken a new visual direction with the anime in 2020, and furthermore a year later leading up to today now releasing a brand-new RPG on Switch that uses the art direction, world, and cast of the show to carry the helm of this great new outing. Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a brand new adventure that blends fantastically the depth of a RPG with its signature collectible card game gameplay to give what may possibly be the best card-game based game in years.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Shadowverse

Team up with characters from the hit Shadowverse anime in this thrilling card battle game. With spectacular new summoning animations and exclusive cards, take on your rivals in story mode or head online to challenge your friends!. ■Shadowverse hits the Nintendo Switch™!. The legendary card battle game for mobile devices...
Video GamesSiliconera

New Shining Force Mobile Game Announced as Part of Sega IP Deal

Mobile game developer Hive has announced that it is creating a new Shining Force mobile game, as part of its recent deal with SEGA. The deal allows Hive to use the Shining Force license to develop video games. It also gives Hive the right to distribute services globally in both Asia and the West. The upcoming Shining Force mobile game is planned to launch in the first half of 2022. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage Will Appear on PC

Bandai Namco revealed that the mobile game The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage will have a PC version. Both new and existing players will be able to enjoy the title on DMM Games starting from Fall 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The PC version of Starlight Stage will newly introduce an Auto...
Hobbiescinelinx.com

Ascension: Eternal is a Great Entry to the Deckbuilding Genre (Review)

After getting some quality hands-on time with Ascension: Eternal, I’m sold on the new deckbuilding game that’s perfect for beginners. Deck building games can feel daunting to get into, especially one that’s been around for a decade already. Thankfully, Ascension: Eternal is here to ease you into the franchise while being a lot of fun along the way.
Video GamesSiliconera

Full Skullgirls Umbrella Alpha Trailer Shows Off Gameplay

Autumn Games, Future Club, and Hidden Variable Games offered an even more extensive look at Umbrella gameplay in Skullgirls 2nd Encore. There’s a new trailer ahead of the August 2021 alpha for Season Pass 1 holders. It spends half a minute looking at Umbrella as she faces off against other cast members.
Video GamesSiliconera

Clannad Collaboration to Appear in Higurashi When They Cry Mobile Game

For a limited time, a Clannad collaboration will appear in Higurashi When They Cry Mei. Details regarding the collaboration are currently scarce. However, the Clannad and Higurashi When They Cry Mei collaboration will begin on August 13, 2021. Additionally, a trailer has been released leading up the collaboration event. [Thanks, Famitsu!]

Comments / 0

Community Policy