(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot.) Fox’s reimagined version of “Fantasy Island” debuted Tuesday and opened up a world of possibilities for its in-universe guests — and plenty of fantasies for viewers at home to live vicariously through amid surging Covid-19 cases. With the rest of the show’s first season ahead, including an episode featuring “Melrose Place” alums Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest starring as friends whose island birthday bash exposes the fault lines in their relationships, TheWrap broke down the first hour and those to come with series creators Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.