We asked 2 teenagers to review hotly anticipated YA titles. Here’s what they thought

We’ve all had that moment. You know, when you open a book, read a few pages, and then put it aside. Maybe you read several chapters or half the book, but at some point you stop. For myriad reasons, you decide to not finish it, adding it to your growing DNF pile. And that stack can just grow and grow. But…sometimes that book doesn’t remain in the DNF pile. Sometimes you decide to give it another chance. This could be due to a friend’s recommendation that renewed your interest in the book or a desire to find out what happens at the end. Maybe you were exposed to the book as a kid, but never finished reading it until you were an adult. Perhaps you started a book at a certain time in your life, but returned to it later when you were older and in a different state of mind. There are some books that have remained in my DNF pile, but there are others that I picked up and devoured rather quickly.