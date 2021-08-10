Cancel
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

By Katharine Castle
Cover picture for the articleAt long last, AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 has arrived. Announced just a couple of weeks ago at China Joy, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is being pitched as AMD's ultimate 1080p graphics card in their next-gen RX 6000 family - although to say this card is only good at playing games at 1920x1080 is actually doing it a disservice in my eyes. Far from 'just' being a high performing 1080p card, the RX 6600 XT is also a very capable GPU for playing games at 2560x1440 as well, able to hit a smooth 60fps or above on High settings in pretty much every game in my benchmarking suite.

