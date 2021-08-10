Cancel
LSTM for Predictive Maintenance on Pump Sensor Data

towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTensorflow (pip install TensorFlow) Scikit-learn (pip install scikit-learn) Matplotlib (pip install matplotlib) In this article, we are looking into predictive maintenance for pump sensor data. Our approach is quite generic towards time-series analysis, even though each step might look slightly different in your own project. The idea is to give you an idea about the general thought process and how you would attack such a problem. For a complete overview of the steps, please see the figure at the end of the article (maybe open it in parallel while reading). It should help to organize all steps in a logical order.

