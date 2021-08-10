What If…? Review: Anthology Works Best When It Embraces Its Possibilities

For the most part, the filmmakers behind Marvel's What If...? were granted tremendous leeway in concocting the stories they wanted to create. When AC Bradley and her team first formed the writer's room, they were told not to worry about any contract qualms and instead, simply write the best stories possible. If a contract dispute came up or the studio wasn't able to land an actor for a voice role, the show would simply recast the character in question. Despite all that, there were still a few ideas, however, that had to be left on the chopping block.