11 Liquid Eye Shadows For the Easiest Makeup Application Ever

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye shadow is often regarded as one of the most complicated makeup techniques to master. But allow us to introduce you to the utter simplicity and ease of liquid eye shadow. Whether matte, metallic, pigmented or sheer, a few quick swipes is all it takes to create exactly the look you're going for. Plus, they come equipped with applicators that are actually functional — and the best method for blending them to perfection is using a (clean!) finger tip. See? Easy.

