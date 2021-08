PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this steamy Friday night, some people were eager to get out and have a good time, but not outside. So they found their own way to beat the heat. “It just came down to like the heatwave is just too much for us to handle. We wanted to have beers inside,” one man said. “It’s really hot outside. I couldn’t even believe sitting outside,” Bob Fred said. The summer scorcher was too hot to handle in Philadelphia. Outdoor seating was nearly empty on Samson Street in the city. Eyewitness News caught up with people beating the heat in breweries. “We are...