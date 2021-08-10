Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

FreshBooks Receives $ 130 Million in Series E Investment Round; another unicorn is born

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. FreshBooks, one of the leaders in online accounting software with clients in more than 160 countries, announced the raising of $ 80.75 million in Series E financing. The company obtained an additional $ 50 million in debt, raising the valuation. Total FreshBooks to more than $ 1 billion.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Investing#Latin America#Spanish#Ai#Gaingels#Manulife#Barclays#Mexican#Facturama#Us Principal Investments#Barclaycard Payments#Managing Partner#Bmo Bank Of Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Marketssiliconangle.com

Startup funding specialist Carta raises $500M at $7.4B valuation

Carta Inc., the operator of a cloud platform that helps startups manage the financial tasks involved in raising funding, has closed a $500 million investment led by Silver Lake. The investment values Carta at $7.4 billion, founder and Chief Executive Officer Henry Ward (pictured) wrote in an announcement today. That’s...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

TaxBit Hits Unicorn Status Following $130 Million Series B Funding Round

Now with unicorn status, TaxBit intends to use funds received from the Series B funding to expand physical operations into the UK and the US. TaxBit raised $130 million in a Series B funding round on Thursday, increasing the company’s valuation to $1.33 billion. The funding round, which pushed TaxBit to unicorn status, was led by IVP and Insight Partners. Other players were Anthony ’Pomp’ Pompliano, 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global, Paradigm, Sapphire Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group. This brings the total value of funds raised by the company since inception to $230 million.
Charlotte, NCStreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company" or "Ballantyne Strong") today announced their participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, will be giving a company presentation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Businessfinextra.com

Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

Barclays, Bank of Montreal and JPMorgan have joined an US$80.75 million Series E funding round for Toronto-based cloud accounting software firm Freshbooks. The funding brings FreshBooks’ total valuation to over US$1 billion and was topped up with another US$50 million in debt financing. Founded in 2003, Freshbooks has developed into...
Businessaithority.com

Aria Systems Secures $90 Million in Growth Capital From Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Leading billing and monetization platform provider will use funds to expand its business in strategic vertical markets across the globe. Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has secured a $90 million investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (Goldman Sachs). The capital will be used to accelerate global business expansion and deepen Aria’s penetration in strategic target markets, including the telecommunications, technology, financial services, and media and publishing industries.
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
Marketsaithority.com

Upgrade Closes $105 Million Series E Round At $3.325 Billion Valuation

Company will use proceeds to fuel next phase of financial innovation that benefits consumers. Upgrade, Inc., a fintech company that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers, announced that it closed a $105 million Series E round at a $3.325 billion pre-money valuation led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with participation from new and existing investors including BRV and Ventura Capital advised by Julius Baer.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Upgrade Valued At $3.325B After Series E Fundraising Round

Financial services platform Upgrade closed a $105 million Series E funding round Wednesday (Aug. 11) that puts the company at a valuation of $3.325 billion, according to a press release. “We have experienced unprecedented growth and profitability this year, and the additional capital will enable us to further establish Upgrade...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Reddit Seeks to Raise $700 Million in a New Funding Round

Reddit, a discussion site known as the “front page of the Internet,” plans to raise $700 million in a new funding round for a post-money valuation of over $10 billion. On Thursday, a blog post announced that the platform will raise the money in the company’s Series F funding round, which is being led by Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC. The round includes other previously existing investors.
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

Lending Startup Upgrade Closes $105M Series E Round

The company recently launched a credit card that pays rewards in bitcoin rather than cash. Upgrade, the lending startup co-founded by the former CEO of Lending Club, Renaud Laplanche, has raised $105 million in a Series E funding round that takes the firm’s valuation to $3.325 billion. The funding round...
MarketsEntrepreneur

CoinDCX Becomes India's First Crypto Unicorn, Raises $90 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CoinDCX has become India’s first cryptocurrency exchange to attain the coveted Unicorn status, with its latest $90 million Series C funding round. The round was led by B Capital Group, founded by former Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, with participation from existing investors including Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one and Jump Capital, among others.
WorldFXStreet.com

Indian crypto exchange becomes unicorn after $90M funding round

Mumbai-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has raised $90 million in a Series C funding, becoming the first crypto business in India to reach unicorn status. According to the announcement, the funding round was led by B Capital Group and saw participation from returning investors including Block.one, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain and Jump Capital.
Ames, IAclayandmilk.com

Gross-Wen Technologies raises $6.5 million Series A round

Ames startup Gross-Wen Technologies has raised a $6.5 million Series A investment round, co-led by ISA Ventures and Iowa Farm Bureau’s Rural Vitality Fund. Other investors included Next Level Ventures, Mid-American Angels, Ankeny Angels, Ag Startup Engine, Oman Ventures, and 1330 Investments. Gross-Wen Technologies has a patented wastewater treatment technology...
Economyaithority.com

Vesttoo Raises $6 Million Series A Round Promoting the Growth of Multi-Billion Dollar Insurance-Linked Program

Hanaco Ventures joins Vesttoo through an equity investment of $6 Million USD, leading Vesttoo’s Series A round aimed at further promoting the company’s multi-billion security-based investment portfolio, as well as the world’s first fully digital marketplace for insurers, reinsurers, and pension funds. Vesttoo, a leading global Alternative Reinsurance and Investment...
Businessaibusiness.com

Retail tech unicorn Bluecore secures $125m in Series E

New York-based online marketing specialist Bluecore has closed a $125 million Series E funding round, led by Georgian. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $225 million, and its valuation – to $1 billion. “We’re in an era of Personal Commerce, where retailers are no longer competing solely...
Businesscybersecdn.com

OT Security Firm SIGA Raises $8.1 Million in Series B Funding Round

SIGA OT Solutions, an Israel-based company that specializes in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, on Monday announced raising $8.1 million in a Series B funding round. The latest investment, which brings the total raised by the firm to $15 million, was led by Dutch investment firm PureTerra Ventures, with participation...
Businessmystartupworld.com

Dataiku secures $400M in Series E investment led by Tiger Global

Dataiku has announced $400M in Series E investment led by Tiger Global, with participation from several existing investors, including ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Dawn Capital, as well as new investors, including Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel. This capital, which brings the company’s valuation to $4.6B, will power Dataiku’s mission to systemize the use of data for exceptional business results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessaithority.com

Data Gumbo Closes $7.7 Million Series B Funding Round

Data Gumbo, provider of GumboNet — the massively interconnected industrial smart contract network secured and powered by blockchain, announced that it has closed its Series B funding round totaling $7.7 million with follow-on investments led by Equinor Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Equinor, with participation from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund of Saudi Aramco, and Bay Area and Houston-based venture firm L37.

Comments / 0

Community Policy