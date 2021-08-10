FreshBooks Receives $ 130 Million in Series E Investment Round; another unicorn is born

Now with unicorn status, TaxBit intends to use funds received from the Series B funding to expand physical operations into the UK and the US. TaxBit raised $130 million in a Series B funding round on Thursday, increasing the company’s valuation to $1.33 billion. The funding round, which pushed TaxBit to unicorn status, was led by IVP and Insight Partners. Other players were Anthony ’Pomp’ Pompliano, 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global, Paradigm, Sapphire Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group. This brings the total value of funds raised by the company since inception to $230 million.