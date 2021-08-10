El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron for PC launches September 1

Otome visual novel Olympia Soiree will launch for Switch on September 9 in the west, publisher Aksys Games announced. Olympia Soiree first launched on April 16, 2020 in Japan. With her entire clan wiped out years ago, Olympia has been isolated for most of her life. Now she lives as the only person on Tenguu Island who can perform the ritual that restores light to a world shrouded in darkness. The heads of each Primary district—Red, Blue, and Yellow—lead a society governed by the island’s rigid class structure. As Olympia travels between the districts, she discovers their wonders and their weaknesses, as well as an entire underground community of shunned individuals whom she becomes determined to help. If she can find the person destined to be her soulmate, she will finally be able to open her heart and reveal her true name, continue her bloodline, and save the world before it is destroyed.