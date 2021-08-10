Cancel
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron for PC launches September 1

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron will launch for PC via Steam on September 1 for $39.99, developer Crim announced. It will be available at a 19 percent-off discount price of $32.39 for the first two weeks of release. A Deluxe Pack including the game, digital art book, and digital...

www.gematsu.com

