Sausalito History: New Trubach exhibit opens
The Historical Society is once again open to the public and is presenting a new exhibit on the third floor of City Hall, showcasing the art and life of Serge Trubach. The poster for the exhibit describes this latter-day Renaissance man as a painter, graphic artist, writer, teacher, lecturer, and activist. His contributions to Sausalito’s cultural and political life began in the 1950s and continued until his death in June 1979.marinlocalnews.com
