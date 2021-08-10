Need a mental reset for your burned-out team?‌ Try eating ‌outdoors‌

You probably already know how important sleep is to your health and general well-being. You may even know that you need deep sleep every night to clear out the toxins that lead to Alzheimer's. But if you're running a company or managing a business, or just have a lot of work to do, it may seem to you that there's a tradeoff between getting as much sleep as you know you need and doing all the work tht you need to get done. At least, I often feel that way.