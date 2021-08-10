Cancel
Make These Prickly Pear Paletas Before Summer's Over

By Bridget Hallinan
Food & Wine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says summer like frozen desserts, and this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition has the perfect treat for combating humidity. Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple whips up paletas, Mexican ice pops made with fresh fruit, featuring prickly pears (also known as cactus pears). He combines the fruit with fresh lime juice and light agave nectar for subtly sweet results. All-in-all, the frozen treat requires just five ingredients—three, if you don't count salt and water.

