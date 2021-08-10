Cancel
Pedestrian Bridge Planned For Pratt Boulevard Over North Shore Channel In West Ridge

By Joe Ward
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST RIDGE — A pedestrian bridge is being planned for Pratt Boulevard over the North Shore Channel, connecting West Ridge to Lincolnwood for those on foot or bicycle. The Village of Lincolnwood is taking the lead on the pedestrian bridge, which would span the North Shore Channel and make for a continuous bike path between the lakefront and the popular pedestrian paths in the suburbs.

