Pedestrian Bridge Planned For Pratt Boulevard Over North Shore Channel In West Ridge
WEST RIDGE — A pedestrian bridge is being planned for Pratt Boulevard over the North Shore Channel, connecting West Ridge to Lincolnwood for those on foot or bicycle. The Village of Lincolnwood is taking the lead on the pedestrian bridge, which would span the North Shore Channel and make for a continuous bike path between the lakefront and the popular pedestrian paths in the suburbs.blockclubchicago.org
