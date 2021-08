For Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1’s three-week summer break represents a welcome chance to take stock and reset after a difficult start to the 2021 season. From the start of the year the Australian has been in the shadow of McLaren team mate Lando Norris. This season the latter has barely put a foot wrong. The youngster has often been the best placed non-Mercedes/Red Bull driver in qualifying sessions and races, and he’s logged two priceless podiums.