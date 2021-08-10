Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Skyroam Solis Lite Mobile Hotspot review: A convenient Wi-Fi travel solution, but not for long-term use

By Jaclyn Kilani
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpatriates like myself often spend a lot of time traveling between their home and birth countries. I, for one, have lived in South America for seven years but often go back to the USA for weeks at a time to visit family. This can be a real problem since I prefer not to maintain a cellphone or data plan in the USA. Therefore, Skyroam seemed like the appropriate solution for on-the-go Wi-Fi that I can use in either country.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Hotspots#Sim#Inst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

8 Best Mobile Hotspot Plans For Intenet Access Anywhere

Most people need internet access nowadays, but not many want to pay to have home internet installed. This is where mobile hotspots come in. Here are some of the best mobile hotspot plans that you can buy. This list will focus only on the plans, not the devices. It will...
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Visible: Which wireless networks do smaller providers use?

When it comes to picking a wireless provider there are plenty of options beyond AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Your cable provider -- particularly if you have Altice, Comcast's Xfinity or Charter's Spectrum -- has likely tried to get you to move to their mobile service over the last year. You also have smaller players like Mint Mobile, Visible, Boost Mobile and others.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
Cell Phonesstudyfinds.org

Mobile phones keep tracking your location without consent, but a new system can finally stop it

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Mobile phones give users a reassuring button which tells them they can keep apps and companies from tracking their location. Unfortunately, researchers at the University of Southern California say our phones are revealing this GPS data anyway. To stop it, a team has devised a way to finally separate a phone user’s network connectivity from their personal privacy.
Technologysecuritygladiators.com

FastestVPN Review – Is This VPN Really the Fastest?

FastestVPN is an up-and-coming virtual private network (VPN) service in the security industry. The Cayman Islands-based company has served VPN users for almost five years, starting its operations in 2016. But is this VPN provider worth your time, money and trust?. The following FastestVPN review will address this question and...
Cell Phonesamericanmilitarynews.com

This spyware could target WhatsApp, Apple iPhones, Android smartphones; here is how users can stay safe

Pegasus, the spyware that is used to target and snoop on users via their smartphones came into the news in 2019 when WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned cryptomessenger sued the Israeli company behind the software, called NSO Group after it was discovered that more than a thousand users were allegedy being targeted around the world, according to reports. To understand what Pegasus is and how it worked in the past, it is necessary to understand how the software was used to target individuals and how the affected companies changed their services to fix the security flaws being used by Pegasus back in 2019.
Computersartvoice.com

How To Pick The Right Modem For Your Grande Internet Connection – A Complete Guide

How to check compatibility of a modem with grande internet. There are many ISPs in the country that provide internet equipment on rent and charge you monthly or yearly for it, according to your preference. If you are planning to subscribe to one of Grande’s internet plans or want to own your own equipment to dodge rental fees, then you’ll be glad to know that there is a huge list of excellent modems that you can use with your Grande Internet plan. However, there are some important considerations you need to make before you decide which modem to buy.
Cell Phonestimebusinessnews.com

Latest Mobile Phones Best Companions for the Modern People

Some years ago, the mobile phone helped people just to communicate their near and dear ones. Due to the unbelievable changes in the technology field, these communication devices are now entered in the market as the Latest Mobile Phones with multimedia features like camera, radio, video player, Bluetooth, Internet connectivity, music player, storage capacity and games.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

Technicolor, Net Lynk make Wi-Fi 6 available to UK ISPs

Technicolor Connected Home and Net Lynk have teamed up to make Wi-Fi 6 gateways and extenders available to internet service providers (ISPs) in the United Kingdom. This will provide the first opportunity for consumers in the United Kingdom to benefit from the extended in-home wireless coverage and enhanced reliability that Wi-Fi 6 brings to the table.
TechnologyZDNet

ProtonVPN gets serious speed boost with VPN Accelerator

ProtonVPN has long been a good Virtual Private Network (VPN) system. But, now that it's sped up its connection by up to 400%, it demands your attention. This new speed boost "VPN Accelerator," is enabled by default on all ProtonVPN paid accounts and with all the ProtonVPN apps. It also works with all of ProtonVPN and is available for all users. VPN Accelerator will give you its speed boost no matter which VPN protocol you use: OpenVPN TCP, OpenVPN UDP, Wireguard, or IKEv2 VPN protocols.
ComputersBusiness Insider

What is Ethernet? The wired network connection, explained

Ethernet is the most common type of local area network (LAN) technology, and it involves a hardwired connection to the internet. Ethernet comes in several varieties including Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, and 10-gigabit Ethernet. While Ethernet is more stable and secure than Wi-Fi, it is typically less accessible and can...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Wi-Fi 6E Explained: What It Could Mean for iPhone 13 and Beyond

The iPhone 13 is widely expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, and while it may seem rather nuanced to the average consumer, with only improved speeds and being "up to date" in the realm of Wi-Fi technology, it's actually a fairly significant improvement, laying the groundwork for much of what we know the future holds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy