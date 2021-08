The articles that appeared in The New Mexican (“For affordable electricity, keep natural gas,” July 10; “Oil, gas revenue fuels our schools,” July 11) by Tom Greer and Kayli Ortiz, respectively, make a frequently expressed argument about the oil and gas industry in New Mexico, i.e., climate change is important, or even vital, but the cost of giving up extracting oil and gas from the ground is just too high, both in lost revenue and loss of jobs.