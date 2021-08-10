Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aida Garifullina Cancels ‘La Traviata’ at Arena di Verona

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: © Decca / Simon Fowler) Aida Garifullina has canceled her upcoming performance at the Arena di Verona. The soprano took to social media stating, “My dear friends, this decision was probably the most difficult in the last 10 years but, to my great regret – following a recent surgery and following the advice from the doctor – it has been necessary to cancel my ‘La Traviata’ at the Arena di Verona in September. I know many of you would have been flying to the festival for me, and for this I appreciate your understanding and support. With love, your Aida.”

operawire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aida Garifullina
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & Dancemackinacislandnews.com

Soo Opera Theatre To Host ‘La Traviata’ Production August 9

Soo Opera Theatre, directed by Little Stone Church music director Karen Beacom, will perform a full opera production of Giuseppe Verdi’s romantic tragedy, “La Traviata,” Monday, August 9, at Mission Point Theatre. The production, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a live orchestra. Ms. Beacom’s Soo Opera Theatre group is part of the larger Soo Theatre Project, […]
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

La traviata @ Nevill Holt Opera, Market Harborough

A newly revamped Nevill Holt Opera allows a larger audience to enjoy wonderful music. When summer opera festivals were planning their 2021 seasons, no one knew what the Covid-19 situation would be and what performance restrictions would apply. Nevill Holt Opera ingeniously combatted the uncertainty by deciding to hold its 2021 festival outdoors, with a specially designed stage and bespoke seating arrangements.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Artist of the Week: Karine Deshayes

French Mezzo-Soprano Stars in New Production of ‘Elisabetta Regina d’Inghilterra’. (Credit: Rossini Opera Festival) The Rossini Opera Festival is back in full swing after COVID-19 and is presenting one of the composer’s rarely performed Opera Seria, “Elisabetta Regina d’Inghilterra.” The opera is best known for having the same overture as “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and for depicting one of the most famous queens in history. For the iconic role, the festival has picked one of the great Bel Canto mezzo-sopranos of her generation: Karine Deshayes.
Musicoperawire.com

Diana Damrau & José Cura Headline Malta Philharmonic’s Grand Finale Concert

On August 11, 2021, PARMA Live Stage will present a concert celebrating the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s season finale with Diana Damrau. The audio-visual production will feature Damrau alongside tenor José Cura conducting. Produced by PARMA Recordings at Valletta’s iconic Fort St. Elmo, the online production will also star Nicolas Testé and young Maltese artists Marvic Monreal and Charles Buttigieg.
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Bayreuth Festival Announces Cast Change for 2022 Ring Cycle

The Bayreuth Festival has announced a cast change for its upcoming 2022 Ring Cycle. The festival management announced that John Lundgren will sing Wotan in “Die Walküre” and Wanderer in “Siegfried” in the new “Ring des Nibelungen” in 2022. Lundgren will take over for Austrian bass Günther Groissböck who also canceled this summer’s production of “Walküre.”
Musicoperawire.com

Leo Nucci & Plácido Domingo to be Honored with Bellini d’Oro

Leo Nucci and Plácido Domingo will be honored with the Bellini d’Oro awards. The award will be given by the Società Catanese Amici della Musica in Taormina, Italy following a performance of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” at the Teatro Greco Antico. The two famed singers are currently collaborating on the work with Nucci singing the title role and Domingo conducting.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Rossini Opera Festival to Broadcast ‘Elisabetta regina d’Inghilterra’

Rossini Opera Festival is set to broadcast its new production of “Elisabetta regina d’Inghilterra.”. The work, which will be presented in a new production by Davide Livermore inspired by “The Crown,” will be broadcast on the Rai5 television channel on Sept. 30. The opera will star Karine Deshayes in the title role, Sergey Romanovsky, Salome Jicia, Marta Pluda, Barry Banks, and Valentino Buzza. Evelino Pidò conducts.
Celebritiesoperawire.com

Sonya Yoncheva Clarifies Wigmore Hall Announcement

Sonya Yoncheva has announced that she will not be performing at Wigmore Hall in London in December. The soprano took to Twitter and said, “Dear Friends in London, the Wigmore Hall has announced a concert with me in December, by mistake. We are sorry about the misunderstanding or the disappointment this may cause.”
Theater & Dancetheviolinchannel.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY | VC Artist Bomsori Kim Performs Waxman Carmen Fantasy in 2015

The Violin Channel, in conjunction with Deutsche Grammophon, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of VC Artist Bomsori Kim's "Violin on Stage" CD. "I always think that instruments, especially the violin, should be trying to sing like the human voice — while dance should be about the pulse of our heartbeat," Bomsori told the Violin Channel. "These two elements cannot be neglected or separated and are the most essential components in music for me."
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Festival della Valle d’Itria Appoints New Artistic Director

The Festival della Valle d’Itria has named Sebastian Schwarz as its new Artistic Director. The board of directors of the Fondazione Paolo Grassi, headed by Franco Punzi, voted unanimously for Schwarz to take over and succeed Alberto Triola, who will leave after 12 years as Artistic Director. In a statement,...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera SummerStage 2021 Review: Summer Recital

Leah Hawkins, Will Liverman, and Paul Appleby Deliver a Memorable Performance in the Park. Credit: (Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) August 8, 2021, saw the return of the Metropolitan Opera’s SummerStage Recital for a single evening of operatic favorites from acclaimed artists. Opera lovers new and old gathered in Central Park amid the fog and rain with their spirits mostly undamped.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Composer Derrick Skye Wins 2021 Princess Grace Award

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’ Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye has won the Princess Grace Award. Skye is the creator of such works as “Mother of Bravery” for septet and narrator as well as “Mind the Rhythm” and his oeuvre has been performed by such organizations as Skye’s the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Albany Symphony, Berkeley Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Cantori New York, Cecilia Chorus New York, Yale Glee Club, University of Oregon, University of Colorado, Boulder, The National Orchestral Institute, Sphinx Virtuosi, Bridge to Everywhere, Los Angeles Electric8, the Salastina Music Society, Lyris Quartet, Super Devoiche (Bulgarian Women’s Choir), and Lian Ensemble (Persian Ensemble).
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Heartbeat Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

New York’s Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2021-22 season. The season opens with “BREATHING FREE, a visual album,” a free outdoor screening at dusk with live performances focusing on Black empowerment in the arts. The work will feature excerpts from Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” Negro Spirituals, and songs by Harry T. Burleigh, Florence Price, Langston Hughes, Anthony Davis, Thulani Davis. The work is directed by Ethan Heard and filmmaker Anaiis Cisco.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Northern Ireland Opera Announces ‘La Bohème’ Cast

The Northern Ireland Opera has announced the cast to its upcoming “La Bohème” production. The production will star Noah Stewart as Rodolfo while Gemma Summerfield will take on the role of Mimi. Meanwhile, Emma Morwood will sing Musetta, and Yuriy Yurchuk will sing the role of Marcello. Joining these four principal artists will be one of the country’s finest.
Musicoperawire.com

Francisco Araiza to Head Jury for VIII Alfredo Kraus International Singing Contest

Mexican tenor Francisco Araiza will be the president of the jury of the VIII Alfredo Kraus International Singing Contest, which will be held from September 19 to 25, 2021. Initially, the president of jury was set to be the Italian baritone Leo Nucci, but he informed the organization of he was unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy