Aida Garifullina Cancels ‘La Traviata’ at Arena di Verona

(Credit: © Decca / Simon Fowler) Aida Garifullina has canceled her upcoming performance at the Arena di Verona. The soprano took to social media stating, “My dear friends, this decision was probably the most difficult in the last 10 years but, to my great regret – following a recent surgery and following the advice from the doctor – it has been necessary to cancel my ‘La Traviata’ at the Arena di Verona in September. I know many of you would have been flying to the festival for me, and for this I appreciate your understanding and support. With love, your Aida.”