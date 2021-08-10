Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Disney+’s ‘What If…’: TV Review

By Angie Han
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Etmf5_0bNEP9jC00

To hear the Watcher tell it, Marvel’s What If …? is “a prism of endless possibility” — an anything-goes sandbox where the wildest hypotheticals can be realized, freed from the obligation to fit into the established Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

The animated Disney+ series devotes each of its episodes to a different alternate-universe scenario, ranging from the straightforward (the first episode answers the question “What if Peggy Carter became the first super-soldier?”) to the zany (“What if zombies?” seems to be the core concern of an upcoming episode). In theory, this is thrilling. It’s an opportunity for Marvel fans to revisit and reconsider the stories they already hold dear — to see a favorite character in a radically different context, or to ruminate on themes only lightly glanced over by the movies, or simply to enjoy the satisfaction of seeing a lingering possibility to a logical end.

But there’s only so far even the Marvel multi verse can stretch, as is made clear by the first three episodes given to critics, and some what-ifs prove vastly more compelling than others. That Peggy Carter episode? It’s a lovely idea turned into a lukewarm Captain America: The First Avenger rehash, dusted with vague female empowerment themes. The third episode, in which Nick Fury’s campaign to recruit the Avengers is derailed by a string of deaths, has still less to offer in the way of emotional or thematic depth, and can’t even scrape together a satisfying solution to the mystery it presents.

On the other hand, the second episode — a zippy heist set in a galaxy where T’Challa, rather than Peter Quill, became Star-Lord — combines the goofiness of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies with the earnest heroism of Black Panther to delightful effect, and in the process allows Chadwick Boseman to voice a lighter, funnier version of his beloved character. It’s easily the best of the three, and the only one that comes anywhere near shedding new light on familiar territory, or imagining how dramatic the ripple effects of such a change could be.

While the stories vary in genre, theme and ambition, all enjoy a boost of gravitas from narration by Jeffrey Wright , playing the aforementioned Watcher — an omniscient being whose function here is basically to be Rod Serling in The Twilight Zone . Less fortuitously, all episodes also share an animation style that sits awkwardly between hand-drawn 2D and computer-generated 3D, resulting in several scenes that veer too close to the uncanny valley. It doesn’t help that some of the voice performances verge on robotic. Though the cast mostly consists of actors reprising their live-action roles, some apparently need to be seen in order for their charisma to come across.

But the strongest, and most disappointing, through-line turns out to be a pesky sense that the real question here isn’t “What if?” but “So what?” The pragmatic answer likely has to do with Marvel’s plans for the next few years. Between Loki , WandaVision and next year’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness , it seems clear that alternate realities will be to the next run of MCU projects what Infinity Stones were to the last; the seemingly random queries posed by What If…? could very well prove relevant to some Avengers movie later on.

As a creative endeavor, the point of the exercise is less clear. It’s not that these concepts can’t be fun. Episode two is worth the price of admission just to hear Nebula (Karen Gillan) flirtatiously refer to T’Challa as “Cha Cha.” A viewer who’s already deeply invested in the MCU might find fleeting satisfaction in playing spot-the-reference with Nick Fury, or ooh-ing and ahh-ing at the visual of Peggy Carter finally picking up the vibranium shield for herself.

Dare to hope for more than superficial amusement, though, and What If…? tends to disappoint. Sure, it’s nice to see Peggy get the superhero treatment — but what’s fundamentally different about a universe with a Captain Carter instead of a Captain America? Why show us a world with a different roster of original Avengers if we’re not going to stay in it long enough to see what impact it had on the rest of the timeline? It’s possible future episodes will do a better job of balancing big concepts with a half-hour run time, or that the season is building to some grander design. If that’s the case, What If…? is taking its sweet time showing what it can do.

As it stands, what stands out is not the series’ ambitions or its potential, but its limitations. What If…? promises to be a space for the kinds of weird or challenging or just-plain-silly ideas the live-action properties will never touch — but then, presented with these playful hypotheticals, it can hardly muster enough curiosity to wonder what happens next. Moment to moment, it’s occasionally successful as fan service for diehards. (Again, I maintain that Peggy deserved to be a top-tier Avenger all along.) But for a series set in the infinite vastness of a multiverse, What If…? is dreaming awfully small.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Karen Gillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Ifs#Marvel Universe#Marvel#The First Avenger#Avengers#Star Lord#Loki#The Multiverse Of Madness#Infinity Stones#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Fans are Losing it Over Kirsten Dunst Sighting in LA Amid Spider-Man 3 Reshoots

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is still held in high regard by Marvel fans and there's a reason why webheads continue to enjoy it to this day. Despite the fact that the trilogy ended in divisive and underwhelming fashion, Raimi's series of films pretty much paved the way for future Marvel projects and it can't be denied that the director, along with Tobey Maguire set the blueprint that would later become the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Comic Writer is “Sick to His Stomach” After Seeing MCU Success

Much like Disney fairy tales such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more, the Marvel films and series that we know and love also come from their own source material. Disney, as they have done with many IPs, acquired Marvel, a company that started as a comic book company, and continues to produce those comics which help write the storyline of many films, character plots, and TV series that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans cherish.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
CelebritiesSalon

Kevin Feige “embarrassed” over Disney’s response to Scarlett Johansson suit

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Last week, Marvel star Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, claiming that by releasing her new film "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ through the streaming service's Premier Access function, she lost out on as much as $50 million in box office profit-sharing payments. Disney was quick to fire back in an uncharacteristically personal way:
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Has Changed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’s Title

It looks like Disney has decided to retitle the original Star Wars movie so that it fits the company’s new titling approach for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. This is the third time that the film has been retitled. During its release back in 1977, George Lucas’ science fantasy space opera was referred to as Star Wars. However, when the film’s sequel, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was re-released in cinemas back in 1981, the original Star Wars movie had been changed to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to set its place in Lucas’ budding Skywalker saga and then added the title in the opening crawl.
MoviesInside the Magic

Robin Williams Quit Lucasfilm’s “Marvel” Movie After Just 3 Days

A Mrs. A Genie. A Professor. A Legend. The late actor Robin Williams was all of the above and more. A celebrated performer, Williams’s tragic death shook the world back in 2014 after complications from Lewy body dementia. The Hollywood star was decorated with awards and universally adored especially for his performances in Disney’s Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1994), and Good Will Hunting (1997), among many others. The latter, of course, landed him an Academy Award.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

FX on Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs’: TV Review

Perhaps no representational moment is more important than when underserved voices no longer face the burden of speaking for an entire culture, but can simply embody one specific experience and do it with authenticity. Like Peacock’s Rutherford Falls before it, FX on Hulu’s new half-hour Reservation Dogs is a triumph of Indigenous representation on both sides of the camera. But whereas Rutherford Falls used star and co-creator Ed Helms as a way to draw in a mainstream audience and set itself the task of correcting eons of stereotypes, Reservation Dogs lacks big names or star power and seems to simply occupy...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Hit & Run’: TV Review

If the new Netflix drama Hit & Run were a Disneyland ride, it would be the Mad Tea Party. It offers a lot of narrative spinning and whiplash, and some viewers will be happy to be dizzied by it. For a while, I was completely engaged by the show’s aggressive spinning. But after the fifth or sixth major twist, and at least as many events that seemed like they could have been the climax, I took a deep breath and pondered: “What could possibly be left in the tank for the rest of this nine-episode season?” The answer? Frustratingly little. Whatever momentum...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Writer Pitched Old Man Cap, Jane Foster Thor Before Knowing MCU Plans

Marvel's What If...? series head writer and producer A.C. Bradley accidentally spoiled some of the biggest twists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for herself while pitching the show. In a new interview, Bradley recalls how she presented her ideas for What If...? to Marvel Studios - including episodes that featured an old man version of Steve Rogers/Captain America, and one focused on Jane Foster's Mighty Thor. Unfortunately, Bradley had her ideas rejected - mostly because Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios creative team were already planning to use them! Bradley had to learn some early spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love & Thunder - but hey, that sacrifice landed her the job at What If...?
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...? Creator Pitched Captain Marvel to Marvel Studios Before Landing Animated Series

Marvel's What If... is premiering on Disney+ this month week, and the official cast list was released today and features nearly 50 stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there are many exciting actors on the line-up, some big names won't be included in the series, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). While Larson won't be lending her voice to the project, the show does have an interesting Captain Marvel connection. In a press release shared by Disney earlier today, it was revealed that Marvel's What If...'s creator, AC Bradley, once pitched a Captain Marvel idea to Marvel Studios.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Marvel Fans Discover Synced-Up End Scenes in Wandavision and Loki

This goes to show that if you give fans enough coincidence to go on they’ll act as eagle-eyed theorists every time since one of the current theories made by Marvel fans is that the moment that Wanda realized her potential was when He Who Remains states to Loki and Sylvie that they crossed the threshold and the Sacred Timeline was fracturing. There’s also the connection that when Agatha Harkness falls to the ground that He Who Remains drops something on his desk. To those that love to attribute a grandiose meaning to everything, these moments were connected in a way that meant that Wanda had had a hand in fracturing the Sacred Timeline and that there was a connection between her show and Loki’s. Well, the simple answer is that yes, there is a connection, they’re both in the MCU. Apart from that, there isn’t much of a connection between them since like it or not, Wanda might be a very powerful individual and steeped in supernatural ability, but as far as anyone knows she’s still earth-based and doesn’t have a huge, working knowledge of the Sacred Timeline.
Comicsallears.net

What the ‘Loki’ Finale Means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, now that Loki has finished its inaugural season, we’ve been brainstorming about what the implications of the series as a whole means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. And, there might be some BIG things to come in reference to the comics, as well as past and future...

Comments / 0

Community Policy