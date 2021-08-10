Cancel
Dr. Jones on the Importance of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in CRC

By Jeremy C. Jones, MD
onclive.com
 5 days ago

Jeremy C. Jones, MD, discusses key lessons learned from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-177 trial. Jeremy C. Jones, MD, hematologist/oncologist, Mayo Clinic, discusses key lessons learned from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-177 trial (NCT02563002), which examined the use of the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with microsatellite instability–high or mismatch repair deficient stage IV colorectal cancer.

