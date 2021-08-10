Dr. Jones on the Importance of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in CRC

Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, discusses data on a BCL2 inhibitor in combination with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: With all these combinations, it seems like the data with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] combining with an anti-CD20 are somewhat iffy right now, and that’s why it’s usually a plus or minus. Now, transitioning and going to the BCL2 [inhibitor] route and combining venetoclax, which is our only FDA-approved BCL2, with other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies. Thus, I think there are 2 notable trials here. There’s CLL14 and MURANO, and these are really exciting trials because one was looking at treatment-naive patients with CLL and one was looking at the relapsed/ refractory patient population. One combines venetoclax with obinutuzumab, and one combines venetoclax with rituximab. It’s really exciting because the approach to these studies is around this whole MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity concept, or undetectable minimal residual disease, and if we can get patients to that, or even if we don’t, could we treat them for a finite period, 1 year, 2 years, and then get them off a therapy? We know that with BTK inhibitors, these patients are on therapy indefinitely until progression, or unacceptable toxicity, or death. Ultimately, one notable thing we saw that was published from CLL14 and MURANO, as the years go on, we’re seeing more and more positive end points showing that those who reach MRD negativity, or even those in the entire intent-to-treat population, it still favored targeting BCL2 in combination with an anti-CD20, whether it was obinutuzumab or rituximab. I believe from CLL14 now, we have 4-year data, and the PFS [progression-free survival] rate there was 74% favoring the venetoclax, obinutuzumab arm, some call it Ven-G for the brand name [Gazyva], versus chlorambucil, obinutuzumab.