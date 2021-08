You may have your school supply list but what about your list to get ready for back to school when you receive special education services. Start Talking Now: Children pick up on adults’ anxiety and negative attitudes. Start talking ahead of time with a positive attitude to prepare your child for the school year. Drive by the school and point on things they remember or things that be new. Draw pictures together about teachers or friends they like or have missed. Show them a visual schedule of how they will come home (bus) or you will pick them up. Start addressing fears and concerns with communication that they use and understand.