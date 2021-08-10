“supersalone” Celebrates 18 Months of Design Gratification at Rho Fiera Milano
We’re excited to share a special new element of this year’s Salone del Mobile.Milano: “supersalone”. Slated for September 5th to 10th at Rho, Fiera Milano, the unique event will give the visiting public a chance to enjoy the design experience safely and view the latest innovations from companies that love to experiment as well as the work of recently graduated international design students. “A blast of creative oxygen after the long winter of the pandemic,” as curator Stefano Boeri puts it.design-milk.com
