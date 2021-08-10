Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

“supersalone” Celebrates 18 Months of Design Gratification at Rho Fiera Milano

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re excited to share a special new element of this year’s Salone del Mobile.Milano: “supersalone”. Slated for September 5th to 10th at Rho, Fiera Milano, the unique event will give the visiting public a chance to enjoy the design experience safely and view the latest innovations from companies that love to experiment as well as the work of recently graduated international design students. “A blast of creative oxygen after the long winter of the pandemic,” as curator Stefano Boeri puts it.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Boeri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Design School#Rho Fiera Milano#Salone Del Mobile#Fluid#Adi#Conviviality Of The Chair#Forestami Org#Parco Nord Milano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Beauty & Fashiontripsavvy.com

TripSavvy Is Celebrating Architecture and Design in August

From the sharp wings of the Sydney Opera House to the stately columns of the Parthenon, the modernist train stations of Tokyo to the poolside bungalows of the Chateau Marmont, the first and longest-lasting impressions we get of a destination are often through its architecture and design. Design has the...
DesignDesign Milk

GLASS to GLASS Celebrates the Age-Old Art of Glassmaking in Venice

WonderGlass and Fondazione Berengo have collaborated on a show-stopping exhibition at Venice Glass Week to highlight the beauty, innovation and skill of glassmaking, a craft that Venice has excelled in for centuries. Titled GLASS to GLASS, the exhibition showcases a curated selection of works created by internationally acclaimed designers and artists in collaboration with the glass artisans of Murano.
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

The New Frigerio Furnishings on Preview at Milano Design Week

06/08/2021 - Frigerio participate to the SuperSalone with a particular installation, in which the new modular sofa Horizon by Christophe Pillet will be the main character. Furthermore, for the first time Frigerio will take part to the “Fuorisalone” with a presence in Milan, at the Eurostyling shop in Porta Nuova, a large, bright space, dominated by clean, essential lines and designed by an exceptional architect, John Pawson.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The Kata Lounge Chair Is Designed Around Sustainability

Designed by Altherr Désile Park for Arper, the Kata lounge chair features a design that has circular sustainability at its core. Beautiful juxtapositions can be observed in its elements between softness and strength, traditional craftsmanship and soft technology. The brand’s first solid wood lounge chair, Kata is made using an oak and black locust FSC certified wooden frame and tailor-made 3D knit textile with sustainability at the core of its entire furniture design.
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

Egoitaliano at Milano Design Week 2021

12/08/2021 - Egoitaliano participates in the Milan Design Week: the Living your way setting will be presented at the Supersalone, while the Fuorisalone will be an opportunity to discover the 2021 collection in the two stores of the company. The installation designed for Supersalone spreads the ironic and irreverent philosophy...
Home & Gardenflowermag.com

In Celebration of Beauty: Design Chats from ADAC in Bloom 2021

Watch the replay of the 10th annual ADAC in Bloom. Flower magazine’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Margot Shaw interviews three top designers in the fields of interiors, landscapes, and floristry (don’t miss the floral demonstration in our third lesson!). Special thanks to ADAC – Atlanta Decorative Arts Center and our event...
Interior Designhomecrux.com

The New Sofa Bed by Milano Bedding Will Launch at Supersalone

Italian furnishing giant Milano Bedding has collaborated with a designer duo of Simone Micheli and Alessandro Elli to bring two brand new sofa beds to the Milan Furniture Fair this year. Freddie and Goodman armchair bed transforms the apartment into a multitasking space and also contributes to the aesthetic of your living area.
DesignDesign Milk

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a 3D-Printed Bridge Made of Concrete Blocks

Designed and developed by Block Research Group (BRG) at ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHACODE), in collaboration with incremental3D (in3D) and Holcim, Striatus is a 3D-printed concrete bridge that doesn’t require any mortar or reinforcement, a first of its kind. The bridge is made possible by combining traditional building techniques with advanced computational design, engineering and robotic manufacturing technologies. Striatus is currently on view at the Giardini della Marinaressa during the Venice Architecture Biennale until November 2021.
MuseumsArchDaily

Ordrupgaard Museum Extension & Landscape / Snøhetta

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near Jægersborg Dyrehave, north of Copenhagen, Ordrupgaard houses Nothern Europe’s most comprehensive collection of French and Danish art from the 19th and early 20th century. Originally built as a three-winged country mansion in the neo-classical style during World War I, the museum was expanded by a modern 1,150 m2 glass and black lava concrete extension in 2005, designed by Zaha Hadid. Snøhetta’s design, most of which is underground, but also partly excavated from the landscape, creates a holistic and continuous path throughout the entire museum and its surrounding park and gardens, linking Hadid’s extension for special exhibitions with the museum’s original building and permanent collection. In total, Snøhetta’s design comprises landscape interventions as well as five brand new, subterranean exhibition spaces, two of which create a continuation of Hadid’s exhibition space, and three specially dedicated to one of the museum’s main attractions: its extensive and permanent collection of French impressionistic paintings.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Monaco Duplex That Features Art Deco Elements and Sweeping Views

Monegasque interior architect Christophe Poyet and Parisian architect Emil Humbert are known for their cool take on elegance. So it’s no huge wonder that their namesake firm has been writing the book on comfortable glamour for the past 14 years. And though Humbert & Poyet have spearheaded projects from Dubai to Hong Kong to Mexico, this particularly special 8,600-square-foot duplex apartment is in their own backyard.
DesignDesign Milk

Tenement H: A Modular Cabinet System Inspired by Thai Architecture

Designed for the 2021 Bangkok Design Week’s Design Plant exhibition, design group San Design created the Tenement H modular cabinet system to reflect the exhibition’s theme, which was “domestic”. The group comprises three industrial design students at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang: Pimploy Sabchareon, Naphisa Suphanunthorn and Janissa Triyangkulsri. San Design was selected to collaborate with KUN Decorative, an aluminum furniture manufacturer, under the guidance of East Studio, a multidisciplinary studio known for their embroidery works. Together, they created this project inspired by Bangkok’s shophouses where different facades are used for different functions.
Visual ArtDesign Milk

Siba Sahabi’s “Imaginem Sui” Exhibition Creates Kaleidoscopic Reflections

The latest exhibition by German-Iranian artist and designer Siba Sahabi titled “Imaginem Sui” is inspired by the relationship between European and Middle Eastern art and how they have historically influenced each other. The exhibition, currently on view at the GRASSI Museum in Leipzig, Germany through October 3, 2021, consists of five geometric mirror objects that are entirely captivating through its kaleidoscopic illusion of perspective.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
Interior Designstorables.com

20 Best Furniture for Small Spaces (Indoors and Outdoors)

Not everyone can live in the big place of their dreams right away. And for a lot of us, we don’t really need the space. One thing is for sure, though: space is a luxury that everyone can appreciate. This is why designers go through a lot of training to be able to help you make the most out of it. It’s a common misconception that only big places can look fancy and luxurious. With the changing times, real estate has become more scarce and way more expensive so people can only afford smaller and smaller spaces. This gave rise to a lot of amazing innovations in interior design that proves you don’t need that giant condo to have a space you can enjoy.
Visual ArtDezeen

Plywood furniture turns 1990s van into mobile home for Ecuadorian couple

Architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a Chevy van into a house-on-wheels for a young couple that includes a kitchenette, a fold-up dining table and a full-sized mattress. The project, Dodo Van, involved the conversion of a 1993 van made by the American car company Chevrolet....
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside the $21 Million LA Penthouse Designed by Roberto Cavalli

There’s “money’s no object”—and then there’s “money is absolutely no object”. That was the case with the Cavalli Penthouse, perched high on the 38th floor of the celebrity-rich the Century condo tower in Los Angeles’ Century City. Designed by the flamboyant Italian designer, Roberto Cavalli, this 5,254-square-foot, two-bedroom retreat was the first Cavalli-designed home in the US when it was unveiled in 2016, and is a showcase for Cavalli’s finest custom finishes and furnishings. Take the onyx and marble lining the walls, bathrooms and kitchen. More than 150 slabs, hand-picked by designers at Cavalli Home, were shipped in from Italy and craned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy