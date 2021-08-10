Clara Capano: “You need a support system”
You need a support system. Success doesn’t happen alone. Use those around you to learn tips, strategies and also to call on when you need help. For me, I have a tight circle of trust advisors like my executive coach who are there to guide me, help me make the right decisions and stay focused. I also look to others who I don’t know personally for success and guidance; I believe int eh phrase “success leaves clues” so I follow others that I feel are successful and follow their lead.thriveglobal.com
