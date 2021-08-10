Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Clara Capano: “You need a support system”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a support system. Success doesn’t happen alone. Use those around you to learn tips, strategies and also to call on when you need help. For me, I have a tight circle of trust advisors like my executive coach who are there to guide me, help me make the right decisions and stay focused. I also look to others who I don’t know personally for success and guidance; I believe int eh phrase “success leaves clues” so I follow others that I feel are successful and follow their lead.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Success#Ninja Selling Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Erin Reiland: “Ask for support or guidance when you need it”

Ask for support or guidance when you need it. Sometimes I think we can feel that we should know what we’re doing if we’re changing careers or starting a new business. But a lot of the times we don’t! And so, reaching out for help and support doesn’t mean you are clueless or that you may have made the wrong decision. It’s actually a very smart idea and very helpful to reach out for guidance.
Homelesssanjuanjournal.com

Find the help you need to support your family | Editorial

The school year will start in just a few weeks, and many are concerned about how they will provide for their children amid the newest wave of COVID-19 cases. The Department of Social and Health Services’ Division of Child Support wants to remind parents that this August is Child Support Awareness Month, and that help is available.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Humble Pie: Support system makes all the difference

It wasn’t my first panic attack. Or my last. But it was the worst I’d ever felt in my short life. I was young and brand new in a job that had taken me to a new home in an unfamiliar town. This major life change, on top of years of living with unaddressed anxiety, were taking their toll.
EntertainmentKearney Hub

Disabled need support in decisions

While many are joking about the conversations around #FreeBritney, this issue taps into a far deeper problem than just involving one pop star. #FreeBritney was started as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her Conservatorship. Conservatorships and guardianships are the two most restrictive forms of substitute-decision making that are defined under Nebraska’s laws. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to make their own decisions.
YogaNew Haven Register

6 Self-Care Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs

There is an often quoted statement about entrepreneurs that I believe is attributed to Manish Sabharwal: "Entrepreneurship is the art of staying alive long enough to get lucky." That has always felt true for me — so much of being an entrepreneur is managing the "down" days and getting cash flow to grow, but not putting yourself out of business in the process. And while there are those insane stories of entrepreneurs who get a huge investment within a year (or go public quickly), it really is a long game for most of us — at least those of us who survive. As we all know, most startups don't make it. In 2019, the failure rate of startups was about 90%. Terrible odds! It takes a lot of grit and determination to make it in that 10% of successful startups, but it also takes more than that.
Thrive Global

Purpose Vs Passion: Which Is More Important?

If purpose and passion were duking it out, purpose would be a strong, stocky figure while passion would be quick-footed with its hair ablaze. Purpose is usually defined as the “why” or the impact of what you do, whereas passion is the feel good factor — do you enjoy doing it.
EducationThrive Global

Clara Angotti of Next Pathway: “Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding”

Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding. Look at the bridges that help you and aid you in moving forward and then look at how you see your future. Remove the blinders from your current reality and understand how you are going to meet your goals and achieve success.
LifestyleThrive Global

A Guide To Thriving In A Career-Induced Spiritual Crisis

I had no idea I was kicking off a spiritual adventure when I quit my job to travel abroad in 2018. I’m grateful for the lessons learned — and I have lots. Here are 10 ways to navigate and thrive if you’re questioning your career or life direction, sensing that something is missing, or have other tell-tale signs of a career, existential, spiritual, or identity crisis — or if you’re experiencing multiple at once.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Bri Salsman of Life Lived by Design: “Create”

Create. Once you’ve taken stock of how you’re showing up in life currently, look forward to create a clear vision of the future you want for yourself. This could be in one year, in ten years, or in fifty years. What does it include? What’s not there? Most importantly, who do you want to become? Focusing on who you want to become rather than the things you want to accomplish provides more opportunities for pathways to that future.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Brooke Rozmenoski: “Allow yourself to go thru the process as YOU need to”

Allow yourself to go thru the process as YOU need to. Everyone deals with grief or changes differently based on past experiences and we need to not compare our way of healing to anyone else. There is absolutely no guilt or shame if the process feels or looks different to you. Whatever the process feels like to you, find a sounding board to support you coping through this time, we show unmanaged trauma in different ways so seeking a therapist, counselor, or someone licensed to deal with grief/trauma or whatever stressful time of life your in is crucial. There is absolutely no shame in getting help and nothing is wrong with you, it takes strength to be vulnerable.
HealthThrive Global

3 Benefits of Solitude You Should Know About

In modern society, we’re always supposed to be on the go. Whether we’re students, business owners, working professionals, or homemakers – being busy is endorsed as necessary and good. The idea behind the drive to work and hurry is that living in this way will help us achieve our goals....
FacebookPosted by
Indy100

Landlord stuns former tenant with incredibly generous gesture

Landlords don’t always get the best publicity, but one has become an internet icon thanks to their incredible generosity. The unidentified homeowner stunned one of their former tenants by sending him a four-figure cheque in the post. The recipient, Chris Robarge, shared the heartwarming story on Facebook, explaining that his...
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: Support needed for NOPAIN Act

According to the CDC, nearly half a million Americans have died from an opioid overdose since 1999. We know that the crisis was first fueled by an over-prescription of powerful painkillers such as fentanyl, which can be dangerous if misused or diverted. While opioids are sometimes clinically appropriate, there are...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ashley Walker: “Education”

Education- learning about XLMTM and keeping myself as healthy as possible is critical for me. The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.
ReligionThrive Global

What is the relationship between love, meditation and awareness?

Let’s understand the relationship between love, meditation and awareness with respect to the Self. The Self means the Soul. The one with pure awareness of the Soul is poised in the Soul,. His Knowledge and meditation captivates the mind;. Aloof he remains from the binding of karma,. Becomes he the...
EconomyThrive Global

Stéphanie Tumba of Sté Tumba Capital: “Compassion”

Turbulence in your mind will drain you. Regretting thoughts, pointing out mistakes, or focusing on the negatives of the situation will only hold you back. Take time to review this episode in your life; you may be feeling held back, or even consumed by anger, frustration and pain, and start to see yourself through loving and holy eyes. So have compassion and respect for yourself. Be your own cheerleader and treat yourself the way you would like to be loved and treated by others.
HealthThrive Global

MISSION and PRINCIPLES

At this vulnerable period for the field, our community of excellence is united by the mission to accelerate purposeful brain endeavors – intellectual, entrepreneurial, and ethical. A field-wide shift in how priorities are set is needed to seed a flourishing garden of ideas. Using new models for academic/public/private collaboration, BrainMind...
EconomyThrive Global

Stress is a “Nasty” Habit

As a Business Owner/Entrepreneur, do you know what your hostile stress habits are?. Is your knee-jerk reaction, “No, I don’t have any of those?”. Think about the stress you feel when the demands of your family and your business are competing for your attention. What begins as a stress reaction to your situation often becomes burned into your brain as an experience that it will associate repeatedly in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy