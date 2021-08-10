Roker Roundtable: What changes would you make for tonight’s clash with Port Vale?

I think Lee Johnson can make a few changes and still put out a team that is competitive; it was only a couple of weeks ago that some of our U23s played at Tranmere Rovers, who are in the same division as Port Vale, and gave a decent account of themselves after all. That said, I think he might still want to name a more familiar side just to make sure lads are fully match-fit and to allow players to build up an understanding. You can only do so much in training and Johnson has already said that the best way to get Aiden McGeady for example sharp is to give him minutes on the pitch.