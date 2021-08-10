Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Roker Roundtable: What changes would you make for tonight’s clash with Port Vale?

By MartinWanless
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think Lee Johnson can make a few changes and still put out a team that is competitive; it was only a couple of weeks ago that some of our U23s played at Tranmere Rovers, who are in the same division as Port Vale, and gave a decent account of themselves after all. That said, I think he might still want to name a more familiar side just to make sure lads are fully match-fit and to allow players to build up an understanding. You can only do so much in training and Johnson has already said that the best way to get Aiden McGeady for example sharp is to give him minutes on the pitch.

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Lee Burge
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Aiden Mcgeady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roker#Vale#Sunderland#Lj#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

'There's a reason Leeds United wanted him': Sunderland fans praise youngster's performance after Carabao Cup win at Port Vale

Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien, from the penalty spot, saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side. Luke O’Nien, Tom Flanagan and Dan Neil were the three players who kept their places following the weekend’s win over Wigan, and the latter, 19 earned praise from supporters after moving from left-back to midfield.
SoccerSB Nation

Are you surprised by how well Sunderland’s young players have slotted in?

I’m not entirely surprised at how well the young players have taken to playing first-team football so far because I’ve felt for quite a while that we had players with huge potential and talent. As we saw last season, the academy is definitely in better shape than it has been for a while, and to his credit, Lee Johnson has put a lot of faith in the academy graduates, and he is clearly eager to open up pathways to the first team for them. This, in my opinion, shows that the club’s philosophy is changing, and that is long overdue.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lucas Covolan suspended for Port Vale’s clash with Sunderland

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland. Covolan was sent off for a challenge on Nicke Kabamba in the second half of the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat against Northampton on Saturday. Manager Darrell Clarke also revealed there are “one or two” injury problems...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Finlay’s Match Report: It wasn’t all plain sailing, but Sunderland got the job done at Port Vale!

Sunderland are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup, after a 2-1 victory over Port Vale in the first round at Vale Park on Tuesday night. Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien had placed Sunderland into a two-goal lead, but a 67th-minute strike from Jamie Proctor made it a nervy ending for the Black Cats, but with some brilliant saves from Anthony Patterson, Sunderland are in the hat for the second round draw.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sunderland score in each half to edge past Port Vale

Sunderland scored either side of half-time to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Port Vale. Josh Hawkes scored with a confident finish before Aiden O’Brien converted from the spot. Jamie Proctor pulled one back but it was not enough to...
Posted by
newschain

Wigan set to make changes for Rotherham clash

Wigan will recall some of their big hitters for the visit of Rotherham. Boss Leam Richardson made changes for the Carabao Cup clash at Hull, with the likes of Charlie Wyke, Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough and Callum Lang dropping to the bench. They are expected to return to Richardson’s side...

Comments / 0

Community Policy