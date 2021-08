Atlanta United today announced it has named Gonzalo Pineda as the club’s new head coach. Pineda will be under contract through the 2024 season. Following a 13-year playing career, Pineda has been an assistant coach with Seattle Sounders FC since 2017. Rob Valentino (assistant) and Liam Curran (goalkeeping) will stay on staff, while Pineda will bring on Diego de la Torre, who recently served as head coach at Cafetaleros de Chiapas in Mexico. Pineda will be formally introduced to media during a press conference at 1:00 p.m. today and is scheduled to join the team in Atlanta next week with his first training session Thursday. Valentino will continue to serve as interim coach for the club’s next two games.