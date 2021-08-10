The Value of Mike Conley

On July 6, 2019, the Utah Jazz traded Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, and two first-round picks for Mike Conley. This was one of the biggest blockbuster trades in franchise history. Now, two years later, Conley chose to re-sign with the Jazz on a three-year deal. One might think that this would be universally seen as a win for Utah, but there is significant disagreement among Jazz fans about Conley and whether he is worth such a contract.