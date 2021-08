Believing in your product, your mission, and your team will go a long way in helping you navigate the low points in business. In 2008 Haden moved back to his hometown of Floyd, VA, where he fell back in love with his high school sweetheart who owned a small coffee shop in the one-stoplight town. In 2009, she asked if he would like to learn how to roast coffee for the shop. Now they have a full staff of employees and a drawer full of awards for coffee quality. Haden also started the local sustainability non-profit Sustain Floyd, which has informed Red Rooster Coffee’s focus on environmentally friendly practices.