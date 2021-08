Ja'Marr Chase put together one of the single greatest seasons in college football in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season and he did it at LSU with Joe Burrow as his quarterback. Now, heading into 2021 training camp, he is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow -- who plans to practice on Day 1 of camp after recovering from a torn ACL -- is his quarterback once again. Fireworks? Maybe -- but you'll have to pay up for Chase as his ADP has been on a steady rise since May.