Annie Mac's last ever Dance Party Radio 1 show was broadcast on Friday 30th July, and those who missed the historic event can listen back to the 120-minute landmark occasion. Prior to going on air, the presenter started a thread on Twitter asking people to comment with their favourite tracks from the 17 years she has been on the station, many of which made the final playlist. The show features music from High Contrast, Axwell, Boys Noize, Jessie Ware, Kings of Tomorrow, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Mella Dee, among other names, indicative of Mac's famously broad tastes in dance music.