‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Jen Landon Returning as Teeter for Season 4?

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are anxious to see if their favorite character will appear in the new season.

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” will make its debut later this year in the fall. Though an exact date is not yet known, we still have a few months before our favorite show returns. While the show is definitely returning, we still don’t know which characters will be returning with it.

The fates of four primary characters on the show are also left totally up in the air after season three. We simply do not know if John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton survive the attack in the third season finale. The same can also be said for poor Jimmy who only wants to impress his girlfriend with his rodeo skills. We last see Jimmy falling off of a bucking horse, lying face down on the ground. Like the Dutton family, we are also left to wonder if we will see Jimmy in the fourth season.

One character who appears to be a safe bet to return in the new season is Yellowstone Ranch hand Teeter. Played wonderfully by Jen Landon, daughter of “Bonanza” star Michael Landon, Teeter added a spark to the show upon her arrival.

The tough-talking ranch hand is a breath of fresh air for the bunkhouse crew. Full of spunk and candor, Teeter says what she means and means what she says. Teeter instantly became a fan favorite among “Yellowstone” watchers. She is a natural fit and fans would be greatly upset to not see Teeter in the fourth season. It looks as if that will not be an issue as Landon is set to return as the feisty cowgirl.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Want to See More of Teeter

Beyond simply returning for the new season, “Yellowstone” fans also want to see Teeter’s role grow. The cowgirl was introduced in the third season to the delight of show followers. She is hired to work on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch after impressing at a “job fair” event. Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler selects Teeter to join the bunkhouse after her tryout.

As fans undoubtedly remember, Teeter made an immediate impression on the fan base with her spunky personality and fun-loving style. She is immediately infatuated with fellow ranch hand Colby, who does not return her attraction. Well, at least at first. That changes as the two suffer a near-death experience toward the end of the third season.

After the experience, Colby discovers that he does have romantic feelings for Teeter, and the two share a kiss. It was one of the sweetest “Yellowstone” moments through the first three seasons. Later, Colby and Teeter participate in the murder of Wade and Clint Morrow. This earns them their “Yellowstone” brands from Rip.

Now, fully inducted into the Yellowstone Ranch family, fans want to see the relationship between Teeter and Colby grow.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

