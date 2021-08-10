Trelina Solar Energy will answer questions about controversial Waterloo development

A controversial solar project will feature a representative from the developing company answering questions at an upcoming meeting.

A representative from Trelina Solar Energy will attend the August 23 meeting of the Waterloo Town Board to answer questions about the proposed 80 megawatt facility at the edge of town.

Kris Scornavacca plans to attend the meeting. At this point, the company has applied for a permit from the state under the Article 10 process.

Opponents of the proposed development have organized under the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association. They are encouraging interested residents to attend.

Trelina plans to construct and operate the solar project on about 250 acres it will lease from the Oese-Siegel Farm.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)