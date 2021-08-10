Cancel
Report: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Currently in Development, Might be Revealed Later This Year

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo fans might want to hold onto their seats for this one. It turns out that Monolith Soft might be currently working on the next entry for the Xenoblade Chronicles. Even crazier is that according to sources from Fanbyte, the studio is apparently planning on officially announcing the title before the end of the year. According to the publication, their source also confirms that the title will be called Xenoblade Chronicles 3, essentially making this a full fledged sequel. Lastly, their source also mentions that it’s “nearing its final stages of development.”

