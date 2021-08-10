Report: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Currently in Development, Might be Revealed Later This Year

If there’s one glaring issue that Bungie has faced with Destiny 2 – it’s Crucible. The PvP game mode in Destiny 2 has been neglected for entirely too long now, and thanks to an update from Joe Blackburn, Assistant Game Director for Destiny 2, on Twitter, it looks like we’re finally getting some of those changes that so many players have been begging to be implemented for years. While the changes aren’t necessarily going to be implemented right away, Bungie is working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make sure that they are implemented properly and everything works as intended, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we see some much needed changes for the Destiny 2 Crucible. So, what exactly did Blackburn reveal earlier this week?