Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New Composite Structures for Suborbital Launch Vehicles

By PlasticsToday Staff
plasticstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s Gravitilab is working with the British National Composites Centre (NCC) on the analysis and design of new composite flight structures for Gravitilab’s fleet of suborbital launch vehicles. Gravitilab provides sustainable suborbital launch technology with reusable rockets and environment-friendly hybrid propellants that deliver sustained and stable microgravity conditions for space hardware and scientific research campaigns.

www.plasticstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Space Technology#Space Research#Rocket Launch#Orbital#The Defence And Space#Ncc Connect#Max#The European Space Agency#Ada#Gravitilab Technical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustrySpaceNews.com

Supply of small launch vehicles continues to grow

WASHINGTON — The number of small launch vehicle projects continues to grow despite the pandemic and the widespread belief of there is a significant oversupply of such vehicles, but that growth may be showing signs of slowing. In a presentation at 35th Annual Small Satellite Conference, Carlos Niederstrasser of Northrop...
Golden, COPosted by
Holden Becker

Golden's Autonomous Electric Transit Vehicle Launching

GOLDEN. CO - The City of Golden has been chosen for deployment of the driverless, electric transit vehicle. This is a one-year pilot project in partnership with the City of Golden, the Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Smart City Alliance, and EasyMile and will run from August 2021 until July 2022.
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

Lockheed Martin to enter space rescue mission business

Lockheed Martin is building a couple of small cube-sats as demonstration space-craft for its new LINUSS system (Lockheed Martin In-Space Upgrade Satellite System). The concept is designed show how even smallish satellites can help upgrade satellites and even provide in-orbit refuelling and rescue tasks. The initial concept is that LINUSS...
CarsCleanTechnica

New Teardrop Trailer For Electric Vehicles

How does this sound: a special camper made especially for electric vehicles that has a big battery in its floor and can charge your electric car when needed? Oh, you just read about one of these two days ago? Well, here’s another new one!. The new teardrop camper is called...
ChemistryPhys.org

Mathematical model of thermoplastic composite helps design and certify highly reliable structures

Researchers at the Skoltech Center for Design, Manufacturing and Materials and their colleagues have developed and experimentally verified the model of a thermoplastic composite material chaotically reinforced by short glass fibers. The effectiveness and applicability of this model was demonstrated on strength calculations of promising composite valves and safety devices for portable tanks for road, rail and maritime transportation of chemical substances. The results were published in International Journal of Pressure Vessels and Piping.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

NASA stands by its astronaut after incendiary Russian claims

On Friday afternoon, NASA pushed back on personal attacks made by Russia's state-owned news service against NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. "NASA astronauts, including Serena Auñón-Chancellor, are extremely well-respected, serve their country, and make invaluable contributions to the agency," said Kathy Lueders, chief of human spaceflight for NASA. "We stand behind Serena and her professional conduct. We do not believe there is any credibility to these accusations."
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & Defenseairspacemag.com

What’s Going on With Russia’s Space Program?

Last month, something that long-time observers of the space program thought might never happen actually took place 450 kilometers above Earth: Russia’s 20-ton Nauka (“Science”) module successfully docked to the International Space Station. It was the first expansion of the Russian segment of the station in more than a decade. All the other ISS partners largely completed construction of their facilities years ago.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

A Malaysian satellite has died in space and will meet a fiery doom

A Malaysian satellite will soon fall from space to burn up in Earth's atmosphere following a mysterious "anomaly" that struck it down in orbit. The nearly 15-year-old Measat-3 communications satellite suffered an unexplained issue on June 21, knocking out service for its customers. It was brought under ground control June 24 but hasn't been operational since, according to updates from the company.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy