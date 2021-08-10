New Composite Structures for Suborbital Launch Vehicles
The UK’s Gravitilab is working with the British National Composites Centre (NCC) on the analysis and design of new composite flight structures for Gravitilab’s fleet of suborbital launch vehicles. Gravitilab provides sustainable suborbital launch technology with reusable rockets and environment-friendly hybrid propellants that deliver sustained and stable microgravity conditions for space hardware and scientific research campaigns.www.plasticstoday.com
