Wilmington, DE

An Inside Look at The Monday Club’s Historic Presence in Wilmington

By Meg Ryan
delawaretoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1876, The Monday Club has a historical marker to honor its legacy as one of the nation’s oldest social organizations for black men. The Monday Club’s founding members cherished the start of a new week. Working as butlers, cooks, chauffeurs and in other service industry roles in the late 1800s, these Black men found solace in a special space at 917 N. French St. in Wilmington. They’d meet on Mondays—typically their only day off from work—for drinks and conversation. This club was one of the only places the members could socialize freely, because segregation restricted the businesses Black men could patronize.

