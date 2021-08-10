Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yates County, NY

Yates legislature considers weapons ban on county property: Some reps oppose it

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSNDA_0bNELQGE00

The Yates County Legislature is planning a public hearing on a local law which would ban people from bringing weapons into the county building.

The law would potentially include utilization of metal detectors or security personnel to manage.

Legislators Jim Multer, Terry Button and Rick Willson voted against the hearing. Legislators Bonnie Percy, Carlie Chilson and P. Earle Gleason were absent, according to the Finger Lakes Times. The public hearing was ultimately given the green light by an 8-3 vote, though.

It’s scheduled for September 13.

“I do believe we need to have some sort of security in our buildings, but we can do security in a far more passive way,” Willson said. “These buildings belong to the people.”

The ban would include firearms, stun guns, and dangerous knives- like daggers. Offenders could be fined, or face three months in jail.

Meanwhile, Benton Supervisor John Prendergast, who also leads the county’s Republican committee opposed it. “My concern is still related to cost. This is not going to be cheap,” Prendergast said. “I am afraid you are going down a slippery slope. We live in an open society and we have to trust our neighbors and friends to act as good, solid citizens. We can’t be everywhere 100 percent of the time.”

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 1

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Guns#Android#The Finger Lakes Times#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

NYS Assembly ends Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment probe

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday that they will end the impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after his resignation announcement earlier in the week. The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee had been investigating Cuomo and his administration for five months to determine whether they would continue forward with...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County is added to “substantial” category

Yates County has 11 active cases of Covid-19 and is now in the “substantial” category, according to CDC standards. Yates is joining Cayuga, Seneca, Tompkins, and Wayne counties as areas where health officials strongly suggest wearing a mask. Ontario stays in the “moderate” category and Onondaga is now “high.”. Want...

Comments / 1

Community Policy