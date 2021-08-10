Yates legislature considers weapons ban on county property: Some reps oppose it

The Yates County Legislature is planning a public hearing on a local law which would ban people from bringing weapons into the county building.

The law would potentially include utilization of metal detectors or security personnel to manage.

Legislators Jim Multer, Terry Button and Rick Willson voted against the hearing. Legislators Bonnie Percy, Carlie Chilson and P. Earle Gleason were absent, according to the Finger Lakes Times. The public hearing was ultimately given the green light by an 8-3 vote, though.

It’s scheduled for September 13.

“I do believe we need to have some sort of security in our buildings, but we can do security in a far more passive way,” Willson said. “These buildings belong to the people.”

The ban would include firearms, stun guns, and dangerous knives- like daggers. Offenders could be fined, or face three months in jail.

Meanwhile, Benton Supervisor John Prendergast, who also leads the county’s Republican committee opposed it. “My concern is still related to cost. This is not going to be cheap,” Prendergast said. “I am afraid you are going down a slippery slope. We live in an open society and we have to trust our neighbors and friends to act as good, solid citizens. We can’t be everywhere 100 percent of the time.”

