Increasing construction activities across the globe are anticipated to be boost adoption over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing urbanization is also expected to give traction to the growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, dumpy levels have high optical power and require fewer adjustments at the time of survey. This is also expected to add to the growth of the market in the near future. That apart, the different benefits of dumpy levels, such as simpler construction with fewer moving parts and longer life of adjustments will also add to the growth over the forecast period.