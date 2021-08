Team Australia swimmer Emma McKeon is set to be the most decorated athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Australian won the gold medal in the Women’s 50M freestyle on Sunday before winning the gold medal in the Women’s 4x100M medley relay. According to SkyNews, the two gold medals take her 2020 Tokyo Olympics tally to seven after winning medals in every event she has entered. She won the 50M freestyle with a time of 23.81, which is now an Olympic record. McKeon’s Olympics tallies are 4 gold medals and 3 bronze medals.