How Seattle’s Scarecrow Video plans to share its vast library nationwide

By Moira Macdonald
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Scarecrow Video began its pilot rent-by-mail program back in fall 2019, things were decidedly low-tech. Executive director Kate Barr, describing the system as held together by “bubble gum and duct tape,” remembered telling customers, “‘OK, get ready to get into your time machine and go back. …’ In order to get them set up, we would actually have to call them over the phone to get their credit card on file. There was no other way to do it.”

