Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. Postal Service Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Postal Service announced its financial results for the 2021 third quarter ended June 30, reporting a net loss of approximately $3.0 billion, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 billion for the same quarter last year. Excluding the combined effects of non-cash workers’ compensation adjustments due to fluctuations in discount rates and other actuarial revaluations, the loss for the quarter would have been approximately $2.3 billion, compared to a loss of approximately $2.4 billion for the same period last year.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Compensation And Benefits#Mail Delivery#U S#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Postmaster General#American#Marketing Mail#First Class Mail#First Class Mail#Packages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Industrygoldrushcam.com

U.S. Postal Service Announces Proposed Temporary Rate Adjustments for 2021 Peak Holiday Season

August 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service filed notice on Tuesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2021 peak holiday season. This temporary rate adjustment is similar to one in 2020 that anticipated heightened peak-season package and shipping demand, which typically results in extra handling costs.
Ohio StateCrain's Cleveland Business

Personal View: Postal Service package delivery is a lifeline for Ohio's small businesses

Over 7 million small businesses like ours rely on the U.S. Postal Service to receive the packages they need to operate and to send products out to customers. American businesses saw e-commerce boom during the pandemic, and trend reports show that consumers still intend to keep a lot of their shopping online. At this critical juncture, small businesses nationwide need Congress to pass postal reform and to keep mail and packages delivered together, six days a week.
U.S. Politicsdailyvoice.com

USPS Will Start Delaying Some Mail Service In Cost-Cutting Measure

The United States Postal Service is planning to begin slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to save money, despite some opposition. NPR reported that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan has been met with criticism from some members of the US Postal Service's Board of Governors. The...
IndustryWKRG

USPS slowing some mail delivery starting Oct. 1. These states will see biggest delays

In an effort to cut costs and provide more reliable service, the United States Postal Service finalized a plan to slow down some of its mail delivery starting Oct. 1. The agency is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters, flat envelopes and periodicals. The benchmark will go from a one-to-three-day window to a one-to-five-day window for mail sent within the contiguous United States.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Postal service proposes slower service

AUGUSTA — The U.S. postmaster general has proposed a five-year plan that calls for big changes. This fall, Mainers could be waiting five days for a first-class letter instead of the typical three. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree is against the plan, calling it concerning for Mainers, especially in more rural...
Retailwgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Changes Expected

Middle Tennessee residents could see delays in mail service starting in October. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy confirmed over the weekend that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters, flat envelopes, and items like magazines. Delivery is expected to go from a one-to-three-day window to a one-to-five-day window for mail sent within the contiguous United States.
U.S. Politics94.3 Jack FM

U.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday finalized a plan effective Oct. 1 to slow down some first-class mail delivery as part of a plan to cut red ink. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class mail. USPS said on Friday that 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current standard.
Industryucbjournal.com

Postal rates to increase in August

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will raise their rates in August. The changes will take effect Aug. 29 and will be the second increase in rates in 2021. Forever stamps can be purchased prior to Aug. 29 at 55¢ and used at any time in the future.
IndustryPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Postal Service Bummers Coming: Stamp Price Hike and Longer Delivery Wait Time

If you thought you were being patient waiting for your mail to arrive, that is going to be tested a bit further. According to the U.S. Postal Service, starting this October, some of your mail could take a little longer to arrive. The Postal Service has issued a public notice announcing that one to two days are being added to the service standard for certain First-Class Mail and Periodicals, while 61% of first-class mail would remain at current standards.
Industrymoneytalksnews.com

Here’s Where Mail Will Slow Down in October and Beyond

On Oct. 1 — just weeks after various postal rates increase — the amount of time it takes for some of your mail to be delivered also will increase. The U.S. Postal Service has submitted its finalized plan for changes to the time frames in which it delivers mail (service standards). It will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the last step in the process.
EconomyWashington Post

DeJoy bought up to $305,000 in bonds from USPS board chair’s investment firm

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy purchased up to $305,000 in bonds from an investment firm whose managing partner also chairs the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board, the independent body responsible for evaluating DeJoy’s performance. Between October and April, DeJoy purchased 11 bonds from Brookfield Asset Management each worth between $1,000 and...
Industrykshb.com

Postal Service plans to increase shipping fees during holiday season

People may have to pay more to ship during the holiday season. The United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to increase fees for “key package products.”. “This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices,” the Postal Service said in a press release. “No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy