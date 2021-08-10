U.S. Postal Service Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Postal Service announced its financial results for the 2021 third quarter ended June 30, reporting a net loss of approximately $3.0 billion, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 billion for the same quarter last year. Excluding the combined effects of non-cash workers’ compensation adjustments due to fluctuations in discount rates and other actuarial revaluations, the loss for the quarter would have been approximately $2.3 billion, compared to a loss of approximately $2.4 billion for the same period last year.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0