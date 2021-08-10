PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office

The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:. Christopher Miller, 28, of Cambridge, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.