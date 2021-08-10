Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcleod County, MN

PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office

By Stephen Wiblemo
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:. Christopher Miller, 28, of Cambridge, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hutchinson, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Pipestone, MN
City
Lake Benton, MN
City
Stewart, MN
County
Mcleod County, MN
City
Glencoe, MN
Mcleod County, MN
Government
City
Hutchinson, MN
City
Hastings, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Alcohol#Insurance Fraud#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy