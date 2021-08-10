Extraordinarily Rare 1992 Dodge Viper Is A Collector’s Dream

With only 285 Dodge Vipers made for the 1992 year model, you’ll be hard pressed to find many clean examples for sale!

Back in 1991, Dodge debuted the Viper to the unsuspecting public, and it received a ton of attention from the consumers as well as the automotive community. When you look at the other American cars being produced around the same time, it is clear that the Viper was definitely ahead of its time. Additionally, the first examples were put together in record time as well. Exactly two years from the start date, one of the pre-production models piloted by Carroll Shelby kicked off and kept pace for the 1991 Indianapolis 500. Later that year, Dodge provided car reviewers and media access to the car and began delivering pre-ordered cars first thing in 1992.

Though the Viper had its ups and downs throughout its 21 years of production, it was an immediate success. Engineers were constantly improving on the design and each generation of the model brought vast improvements over the last.

This particular example from Russo and Steele is an absolute time capsule with only 36 total miles on the clock since new. It is VIN number 100 car of only 285 total made in the first production year of the Dodge Viper. It also sports the first year production Red, the only color available on the 1992 year models.

A collector has owned this 1992 Dodge Viper since new, and it has been kept in a climate controlled museum. See more here.