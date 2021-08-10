Cancel
Shelby County, TX

Shelby County, University Interscholastic League Preparing for 2021-22 Football Season

By Composed by Ronny Samford
scttx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas University Interscholastic League has announced its seasonal rule changes for the coming year. Among the most notable changes was one addressing on the field misconduct towards game officials. This amendment to Section 1207, Rules, Violations and Penalties, clarifies the authority of the UIL State Executive Committee and District Executive Committee when an assault of a sports official occurs by a student and requires schools to develop a policy for preventing a spectator who commits an assault of a sports official from attending future UIL events. More changes can be found on the UIL website: www.uiltexas.org.

