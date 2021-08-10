Police Report No Incidents Of Major Discipline
New Jersey’s attorney general had set a deadline of Monday for police departments all over the state to disclose which of their officers had been terminated, demoted, lost rank or been suspended for more than five days because of their conduct on the job. The Verona Police Department met that deadline, and reported no major discipline cases during the reporting period set by the attorney general, which was June 15 to December 31, 2020.www.myveronanj.com
Comments / 0