Claims of voter suppression in newly enacted state laws don't all hold up under closer review

Voter suppression efforts across the country are well reported and becoming more restrictive every year. There are forces, usually funded by the richest of the rich to maintain their financial stranglehold on our political process and using well-funded lobbyist, to promote a form of legalized bribery, control much of state and federal government. I remember hearing the story where a lobbyist visited a newly elected member of Congress to ask this representative of the people to do something beneficial to those paying for this lobbying services. The lobbyist simply stated that by doing this favor for his/her benefactors a million dollars would be made available for his next campaign but not doing the favor would mean that million dollars would be available to someone else to campaign against the politician when seeking re-election. It important to understand how much time and how hard it is to raise a million dollars for a political campaign so simply doing the favor is the most logical action that most often taken.