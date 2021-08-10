Cancel
Area COVID-19 Cases Grow; City Issues New Mask Rules

By BIG CHUCK
 5 days ago
With the Delta Variant making inroads in Otsego County, businesses, government entities, and public venues are starting to reconsider mask usage on their properties. Otsego County has recently been upgraded to "Substantial Transmission Status." The City of Oneonta is no different. Here is an announcement from Oneonta's Mayor, Gary Herzig...

