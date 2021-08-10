2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive Review | Peak oil
We may have embraced the coming of electrification. We may love a good, high-performance hybrid or EV. We could quite frankly not care less how a car makes power, so long as the end result is satisfactory. But man, nothing suits a big, square-shouldered American sedan quite like a V8. Question our commitment to Mother Gaia if you must, but the blat of a small block is the bass line in the song of American speed.www.autoblog.com
Comments / 0